Two students die as water tank collapses

Palghar, Mar 17 (PTI) Two children, aged 12 years, were killed while another was critically injured on Monday when a water tank collapsed in a village in Palghar district, police said.

Police said three students had climbed onto the water tank near their school in Sukhdamba village when the tank's slab gave way.

Two students died on the spot, while another student was critically injured.

Some villagers claimed the water tank was constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission and questioned its construction quality.

"We have lost our child due to the negligence of those who were supposed to provide clean drinking water. This is not just an accident, it is a crime. Those responsible must be punished," said Deepak Pagi, brother of one of the deceased Harshada Pagi.

Kasa police station inspector Avinash Mandle said a case of accidental death was registered. PTI COR NSK