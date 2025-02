Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) Two students drowned while swimming in a pond at Bannerghatta on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, five students visited the Suvarnamukhi Kalyani (temple tank) despite none of them knowing how to swim. While in the water, two of them drowned, police added.

The victims have been identified as Deepak (20) and Yogeeswaran (20), both residents of Bengaluru.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. PTI COR GMS SSK GMS SSK KH