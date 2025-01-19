Two students drown in Kerala's Achankovil River

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jan 19 (PTI) Two Class 10 students drowned in the Achankovil River near here on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Advertisment

The victims have been identified as Sree Saran, a resident of Ilavumthitta, and Abel, a native of Cheekkanal, according to police.

The incident occurred at Omallur around 2.30 pm, police added.

The boys had gone to play football on a turf near the river and were thought to have descended into the river for a bath after playing, an officer said.

Advertisment

Despite the swift response of a Fire and Rescue Services team, their lives could not be saved, he added. PTI ARM ARM ADB