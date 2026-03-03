Two students drown in lake after Holi celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Mar 3 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned in a lake here on Tuesday after celebrating Holi, police said.

The deceased, both Intermediate first-year students, aged 17, were swimming in 'Panthulu Cheruvu' located at Vishwakarma Colony at about 2.30 PM, but they were not good at swimming and drowned, police added.

The bodies were retrieved with the help of the DRF (Disaster Response Force) team and shifted to a state-run Hospital for postmortem, a police official said.

A case is being registered at Suraram Police Station, police added. PTI VVK VVK ADB