Two students drown in MP; two classmates hospitalised after rescue attempt

Satna (MP), Mar 29 (PTI) Two students drowned in a canal in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district on Saturday, while two of their classmates were hospitalised after they dived into the water body to save their friends, an official said.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Kolgawan police station when the bike carrying 18-year-olds Anurag Singh and Vikas Pandey skidded off and fell into a canal behind a government medical college, about 6 km from the district headquarters, he said.

Their classmates Agraj Singh and Rishabh Singh jumped into the canal to save the two. However, they also started drowning, prompting those around to pull them out. The two are being treated in a hospital and said to be out of danger, he said.

The official said the bodies of Anurag and Vikas have been recovered from the canal and sent for post-mortem. PTI COR LAL NR