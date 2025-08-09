Two students from TN drown in Chittur river

Palakkad (Kerala), Aug 9 (PTI) Two college students from Tamil Nadu drowned in the Chittur river on Saturday afternoon after being sucked into the shutters of a small bridge across the river, police said.

The victims were part of a 10-member student group from Coimbatore who had come to bathe, the police added.

A police officer said the bridge, functioning as a check dam, has several shutters allowing water to flow through.

The two students got caught in the strong current near one of the open shutters and drowned, he said.

One body was recovered quickly, while the second was found after several hours of search by a scuba team, he added. PTI HMP SSK