Two students held for stealing gold, cash from neighbour’s house in Karnataka

Chikkaballapura (Karnataka), Nov 17 (PTI) Two college students were arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and Rs 85,000 in cash from a neighbour’s house, police said on Monday.

The accused—Abhishek, an MBA student, and Chethan, an aerospace engineering student at a private college—both aged 21, were arrested on Sunday, they said.

Police have recovered 60 grams of gold from them.

The case came to light after a woman lodged a complaint at the Chikkaballapur Town police station, stating that a gold chain and Rs 85,000 in cash were missing from her home.

She suspected someone known to the family.

During the investigation, police identified the two students as the suspects and arrested them, a senior police officer said.