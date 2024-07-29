Two students injured after school bus collides with car in Pimpri Chinchwad

Pune, Jul 29 (PTI) Two students sustained minor injuries in a school bus accident in Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place on the Bus Rapid Transit route at 12:30pm, he added.

"A school bus and a car collided. Of the 15 students in the school bus, two sustained minor injuries. They did not require hospitalisation and were treated on the spot. The bus driver was taken into custody. The car driver is reportedly getting treated for injuries," he said.

A probe is underway into the accident, he added.