Two students killed, 10 injured as school bus overturns in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) Two students were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when a private school bus they were travelling in overturned after colliding with a tree at Khajani Tehsil of this district on Friday, police said.

The fatalities include Sakshi Vishwakarma (10) and Pratibha (14), police said, adding both the deceased are from Sikriganj area.

The accident took place around 9 am when the bus was just a short distance from the school.

The villagers promptly assisted in transporting the injured children to the nearest primary health centre with the help of the local police following the accident.

“A private school bus overturned in the Sikriganj area around 9 am. The bus was carrying 21-22 children and during the accident around 12 children were injured," said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ashutosh Dubey.

"The children with minor injuries were handed over to the parents after first aid. However the children with serious injuries were rushed to the district hospital and two children died on the way,” he added. PTI COR CDN AS AS