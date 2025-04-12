Two students killed, 21 injured as college bus overturns in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Apr 12 (PTI) Two students died and 21 were injured as a college bus turned turtle after its driver lost control of the vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh for the families of each deceased student.

The accident occurred near the Vodpora area of Handwara when the bus was ferrying 27 students of the Government Degree College (GDC), Sogam, to a picnic spot, the officials said.

A woman student was declared brought dead by a hospital in Handwara. Two injured students were referred to a Srinagar hospital in a critical state and one of them succumbed, they said and added 20 students were undergoing treatment at the Handwara hospital.

The officials said an FIR had been registered and an investigation taken up.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief at the loss of lives.

"The loss of two young promising students from GDC, Sogam, in the tragic accident near Handwara is a tragedy that weighs heavily on all of us. My deepest condolences to their families in this hour of grief. Prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

Abdullah said the government was closely monitoring the situation and ensuring all necessary assistance.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed anguish over the accident and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

"The news of the death of two young students in the Handwara college bus accident is extremely heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved family members. Praying for the early recovery of the injured," Sinha said on X.

On the directions of the chief minister, his advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and minister Javed Dar visited the injured at the Government Medical College Hospital, Handwara, and SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Wani said the chief minister had sanctioned an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh each for the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for those severely injured, and Rs 25,000 for the other victims.

A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the circumstances that led to the accident, he added.

Health and Education Minister Sakeena Itoo visited the Kalaroos and the Sogam areas to express condolences to the families of the students who lost their lives.

She assured the families of every possible support from the government.

"This is not just a personal loss for the families but a tragic moment for the entire area. The loss of such a promising young lives is deeply painful," Itoo said.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries.

In his condolence message, Abdullah expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the families of the victims.

He prayed that those who lost loved ones would find the strength to cope with their loss. He also prayed for a speedy recovery for the injured.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state urged the administration to reach out to the affected families with sufficient relief and compensation and emphasised the importance of providing free treatment to the injured.

Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq termed the accident heartbreaking and said the loss of such young, promising lives was a great tragedy that had shaken the entire community.

Such tragic accidents are a reminder of an urgent need to ensure safety and security of students during educational outings and public travel, he added.

Handwara MLA Sajad Lone visited the Handwara hospital to meet the injured students.

"My thanks to the doctors and the paramedics who have been working tirelessly. Thankfully, all the students admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Handwara, at the moment are safe. My prayers for their recovery. Two students who had been referred to Srinagar have lost their lives. May Allah grant them heaven," Lone said on X.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Mehbooba Mufti also expressed her sorrow at the loss of lives and prayed for the swift and complete recovery of the injured students.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said he was saddened to know about the tragic road accident. PTI SSB SSB SZM SZM