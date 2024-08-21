Two students killed, five injured in road accident near Indore

Mhow (MP), Aug 21 (PTI) Two students, including a woman, of a private educational institute died and five of their friends suffered serious injuries when the car they were travelling in overturned near Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The victims had celebrated the birthday of the woman, Samriddhi Dev (21), and were on their way to Ahilya Gate near Choti Jaam village to see the rising sun when they met with the accident, an official said. Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore said the car carrying the seven students overturned near Kadwali village on the Mhow-Mandleshwar road.

After being alerted by passersby, police reached the spot and took the students to Mhow civil hospital, where Samriddhi and Yagnesh Khandelwal (22) – both from Symbiosis college in Indore – were declared dead.

The other five students, belonging to different colleges in the city, were critically injured. They have been admitted to a private hospital in the Bhawarkua area in Indore, he said.

Samriddhi was a resident of Badnawar in Dhar district, while Yagnesh hailed from Dewas.

Families of all seven students were informed about the accident, he said.