Two students killed in road accident in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) Two high school (class 10th) students were killed on Tuesday after a roadways bus hit their motorcycle near here, police said.

According to officials, Ashish (16) and Amit (15), both residents of Kodara Jahangirpur village, had gone to appear for their high school examinations.

Around 1 PM, while returning home on a motorcycle, they were hit by a Budaun depot roadways bus, killing both of them on the spot.

The bodies of victims have been sent for post-mortem.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh said, "The students were returning home after their examination when the bus hit them in front of the new court building on Aligarh Road. The bus has been seized, and further investigation is underway."