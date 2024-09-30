Two sub-inspectors among 10 cops suspended over cow slaughter in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Taking cognizance of a cow slaughter video, Mirzapur superintendent of police has suspended 10 policemen, including two sub-inspectors, for alleged negligence in duty, officials said on Monday.

As many as 12 people, including four women, have been arrested in the case, a police official said, adding that an inquiry has also been ordered against the SHO of Kotwali police station.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan has suspended 10 policemen including two sub-inspectors posted at the police outpost of the medical college here with immediate effect on charges of laxity and negligence in discharging their duties and has ordered a departmental inquiry, the official said.

The suspended policemen included two sub-inspectors -- Harishankar Yadav and Alhamad, head constables -- Mohammad Ansar, Praveen Kumar, Sudhir Sahay, Satish Yadav and Sanjay Yadav, constables Prem Prakash and Ajay Gautam, and head constable Sanjay Singh of the local intelligence unit.

According to police, after a video of cow slaughter went public on Sunday, the superintendent of police conducted a joint investigation with the Kotwali police and field police and recovered a large amount of meat from Rambagh area in the centre of the city. PTI COR NAV KVK KVK