Two successive trials of 'Pralay' missiles conducted: DRDO

Balasore: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday said it has conducted two consecutive flight trials of the ‘Pralay' missiles from Dr Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

The missiles precisely followed the intended trajectory and reached the target point with pinpoint accuracy, it said.

The DRDO, in a post on X, said, “Two consecutive flight trials of ‘Pralay’ missile were successfully carried out on 28th and 29th July 2025 as a part of User Evaluation Trials to validate the maximum and minimum range capability of the missile system.”

The second missile was test-fired around 9.35 am on Tuesday from a mobile launcher, Defence sources said.

The missile followed the desired quasi-ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with a high degree of accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms, they said.

All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily, the sources added.