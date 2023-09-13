Two succumb to dengue in Puducherry

Puducherry, Sep 13 (PTI) Two people have died of dengue in Puducherry, a top Health department official said on Wednesday.

A 28-year old woman and a 19-year old girl student succumbed at different healthcare facilities in the union territory, Director of Health Dr G Sriramulu said.

While the student died at a private hospital on Wednesday, the other patient succumbed at JIPMER yesterday, he told PTI.

He said both the deceased had approached hospitals when their condition became serious.

Meanwhile, Sriramulu said in a release that the Health department has taken all efforts to tackle dengue and other vector-borne diseases in the union territory.

He said in the wake of the two deaths due to dengue, the department constituted a high-level committee to review the situation.

Further, he said as soon as the department received a report that a 28-year old woman Meenaroshini from neighbouring Dharmaapuri village was admitted to a private hospital on September 4 and the committee recommended that she be shifted to JIPMER for specialty care. But she succumbed yesterday.

Sriramulu said the other patient S Gayatri (19) from Kurumbapet near here was admitted to a private hospital on September 10 and died today. PTI Cor SS