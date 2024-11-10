Two suffer minor injuries after explosion in hotel's kitchen in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 10 (PTI) Two people including a woman, sustained minor injuries in an explosion due to leakage of gas cylinders in a hotel kitchen in Jubilee Hills area here in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

Flames erupted in the kitchen and the debris of cement bricks of the wall fell on the huts about 20 meters away, causing minor damage to them. Two persons suffered injuries in the incident, police said.

The preliminary investigation points to leakage in the gas cylinders as a cause of the explosion, a senior police official said.

A case was registered. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK ADB KH