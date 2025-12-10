Two suspected Bangladeshi nationals obtain fake passports in Bhopal; police probe launched

Bhopal, Dec 10 (PTI) The Bhopal police are looking for two suspected Bangladeshi nationals who used fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards to obtain Indian passports, an official said on Wednesday.

The matter came to the fore when security agencies examining documents stumbled upon suspicious activities, he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Malkit Singh told PTI Videos that a case has been registered against the suspected Bangladeshi nationals, Rihan Ansari and Maqbool Ansari, who are also brothers.

Singh said the accused studied engineering in Bhopal between 2014 and 2018 and got Aadhaar and voter ID cards made in their names while living in a rented house within the jurisdiction of the Kolar Road police station.

The siblings subsequently obtained Indian passports using these documents, he said.

The police official said that efforts are underway to trace the brothers, and steps are being taken to cancel their passports.