Two suspected brokers held from govt hospitals in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Saturday as police launched a crackdown on rackets operating at government hospitals in Kolkata, officials said.

Those arrested were identified as Golam Rasul, a resident of Margram in Birbhum district, and Sachin Raut of Kolkata, they said.

"Rasul was apprehended from the SSKM Hospital, while Raut was nabbed from Medical College Kolkata," an officer said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain their roles in the racket and methods used to solicit money from patients' families, he said.