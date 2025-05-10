Two suspected cow smugglers arrested after encounter in UP's Hapur

Hapur (UP), May 10 (PTI) Two suspected cow smugglers were arrested following an encounter with the police here on Saturday, officials said.

Police recovered a cow, one and a half quintals of beef, two pistols, cartridges, a motorcycle and cow slaughter equipment, they said.

According to police, they received information regarding cow slaughter in the forests of Bagdpur-Gamdi. Following this, they reached the spot.

Upon seeing them, the accused tried to flee and opened fire at the police team. In retaliation, police fired and injured two of the accused while the rest managed to flee, SHO of Garhmukteshwar police station Neeraj Kumar said.

The accused were admitted to a hospital.

Circle Officer Garhmukteshwar Varun Mishra said that the injured accused were identified as Salman, a resident of Meerut, and Imran, a resident of Shahjahanpur. They have admitted to carrying out cow slaughter in the same area recently.

Further investigation is underway, he added.