Two suspected criminals held with pistol in Jammu

Jammu, Apr14 (PTI) Two suspected criminals were arrested along with a pistol during checking here, police said on Sunday.

Rahul Dev from Samba and Ravinder Kumar from Jammu were riding a motorcycle when they were intercepted by police at a surprise check point on Ring road in Bishna, a police spokesperson said.

They were coming from Vijaypur towards Jammu and attempted to escape but were overpowered by the alert personnel, he said, adding a pistol along with a live round was seized from them.

A case under relevant sections of Arms act was registered against them and further investigation is on, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS NB