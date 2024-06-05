Two suspected drug smugglers held, nearly Rs 2 crore in cash recovered in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI) Two suspected drug smugglers were arrested and nearly Rs 2 crore in cash was recovered in a search operation in Amritsar, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson, the operation was carried out jointly by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police at the house of the suspected drug smugglers in Kakkar village in Amritsar on Tuesday evening.

"The operation resulted in the apprehension of two suspects and recovery of Rs 1,97,14,650, along with a laptop, three smartphones, and two keypad mobile phones from the premises," the BSF spokesperson said.

Further investigations are underway, the spokesperson said.