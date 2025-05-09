Two suspected JMB operatives arrested in Bengal

Kolkata, May 9 (PTI) Two persons, suspected to be members of the banned outfit Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), have been arrested from Birbhum district by the Special Task Force of West Bengal Police, a senior officer said on Friday.

The two arrested persons, identified as Ajmol Hossain and Saheb Ali Khan, were nabbed from Nalhati and Murarai areas on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, the police officer said.

They were found to be propagating the ideology of JMB as part of a module engaged in spreading seditious and jihadi materials by using encrypted sophisticated mediums, he said.

They were also engaged in recruiting and motivating Muslim youths to join terror organisations and radicalising them with a view to wage war against India, he said.

Hossain had earlier attempted to cross over to Bangladesh to carry out jihadi activities and has connections in other parts of the subcontinent, the officer said.

He said police were investigating whether the duo, along with other associates, also tried to procure firearms and explosives for subversive activities.

They were produced before the court of Assistant Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Rampurhat which remanded them to 14 days of police custody.

"We had prayed for their police custody to know details about the terror module, sleeper cells and who else was involved," the officer added. PTI COR SUS ACD