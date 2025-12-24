Two suspected Maoists arrested in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Dec 24 (PTI) Two suspected Maoists have been arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made in Nandpur Surin Tola in Manoharpur police station area on Tuesday, an officer said.

The two persons, identified as Durjan Jate alias Durga Jate (29) and Vimal Nag (22), both residents of West Singhbhum, tried to make an abortive attempt to escape on spotting the approaching policemen, Manoharpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaideep Lakra.

Police personnel chased the two persons and nabbed them, he added. PTI BS ACD