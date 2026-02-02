Two suspected persons detained amid intensified search operations across Jammu

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) Two persons moving in a suspicious manner were detained on Monday as security forces intensified their anti-terror operations across the Jammu region, officials said.

The search operation also resumed in snow-bound Chatroo belt in Kishtwar district to track down and neutralise terrorists who were engaged in at least four encounters over the past fortnight, the officials said.

They said two suspicious persons were caught by the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of the army near their camp in Bari Brahmana area of Samba district around 10.30 am and later handed over to local police for questioning.

Security forces also observed suspicious movement in Joffer area of Ramnagar sector late Sunday night and immediately launched a search operation covering Joffer, Marta, Kulthian, Sohan, Kheal, and Chour Mottu along Ujh river, the officials said, adding no suspicious persons was found during the operation.

The officials said movement of suspected terrorists was also reported in Ramgarh forests in Udhampur district and Kalas top in Rajouri district and accordingly an operation is underway at both the places.

The search and cordon operations are also going on at dozens of other high altitude areas in Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Doda and Reasi districts as part of the efforts to hunt down terrorists hiding in the upper reaches, they said.

They said the search operation in Chatroo belt of Kishtwar entered 16th day on Monday with search parties comprising of army, police and CRPF making all efforts in the knee-deep snow to locate the hiding terrorists.

There was no fresh contact with the terrorists after they escaped from Dolgam village of Chatroo on January 31, the officials said, adding moderate snowfall disrupted the operations on Sunday.

The operation in the 10-km radius started on January 18 with a gunfight at Sonnar village, resulting in the death of a paratrooper and injuries to seven other soldiers. Two more encounters were subsequently reported a few km from the first encounter on January 22 and Janseer-Kandiwar on January 26. PTI TAS TAS DV DV