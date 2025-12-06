Two suspected smugglers injured in BSF firing in Tripura

Agartala, Dec 6 (PTI) Two suspected smugglers were injured when BSF jawans fired rubber bullets at them in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Saturday, police said.

The injured persons were admitted to the GBP hospital in Agartala, and their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

BSF jawans who were on routine patrolling along the India-Bangladesh border at Putia under Kalamchoura police station spotted a few youths moving towards the 'zero line' with goods to smuggle into Bangladesh, the police said.

"The BSF jawans asked them to stop, but they did not pay heed. Finding no other option, the jawans fired rubber bullets at them," said Officer in Charge (OC), Kalamchoura police station, Arup Debbarma.

He said the injured were shifted to the GBP hospital, and both of them are out of danger as the jawans used non-lethal weapon.

"It appears both injured persons are minors, but we have to verify their documents to match the claim over age. An investigation is underway," he said, adding that a police team is patrolling at Putia and its adjacent border localities after the incident. PTI PS RG