Two suspected steel bombs recovered by police from Kerala's Kannur

Kannur(Kerala), May 13 (PTI) Two suspected steel bombs were recovered by police on Tuesday from a private land at Muliyathode near Panur in this north Kerala district.

These suspected bombs were recovered from the same area where a blast occurred a year ago during the manufacturing of country-made explosives, in which one person died and another was seriously injured.

An officer of Panur police station said that information about the alleged explosives was received in the morning by the owner of the land, and immediately, the bomb squad was dispatched to the site.

The landowner said that the suspected bombs were noticed by his brother when he went there with some workers to harvest coconuts and clean up the land.

"He immediately informed the police," the landowner told a TV channel.

Visuals on the TV channel showed bomb squad personnel pick up two small steel pots and place them in a bucket full of sand and carry them away for inspection.

Police said that the bomb and dog squads have been deployed in the area to search for any other explosive items.