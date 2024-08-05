Two suspected terrorists arrested in J-K

Srinagar, Aug 5 (PTI) Security forces have arrested two suspected terrorists from Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Zubair Ahmad and Hijaz Nazir were arrested during an anti-terror operation in Awantipora area, they said.

Two pistols and other incriminating material were recovered from the possession of the arrested duo.

The arrests come on the eve of the fifth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir within the Indian Union. PTI MIJ DV DV