Two suspected women terror associates detained under PSA in Udhampur

Jammu, Dec 3 (PTI) Police on Tuesday detained two women suspected to be "terror associates" under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir''s Udhampur district.

The overground workers (OGWs) have been identified as Maryama Begum from Loudhara village and Arshad Begum from Rai Chak, both in the Basantgarh area, officials said.

They were detained after it was assessed that they posed a significant threat to the safety and security of the region, a police spokesperson said.

"These terror associates were found to be involved in providing logistical support to terrorist groups and working as guides and facilitators for terrorist organisations," he said.

Their continuous actions posed a serious risk to public safety and tranquility, he said.

To prevent further criminal activities detrimental to the security of the region, both individuals were ordered to be detained under the PSA, he stated.

Police and security forces have launched a massive crackdown against the terror ecosystem and networks operating in various districts of the Jammu region over the past fortnight.

The J-K Police conducted raids and searches at 73 locations across districts in the Jammu region, targeting terrorist networks linked to banned outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Several terror suspects and OGWs were arrested, and weapons, cash, electronic devices and documents were seized during the operation. PTI AB RT RT