Two Tamil Nadu entities donate Rs 81 lakh to TTD's medical charity

Tirupati, Feb 27 (PTI) Sri Venkateswara Pranadana Trust, a medical charity associated with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams received a donation of Rs 81 lakh from two Tamil Nadu entities.

SV Pranadana Trust offers free medical treatment to poor patients afflicted with life threatening diseases related to the heart, brain, cancer and others, which otherwise are very expensive procedures.

"Chennai-based company Access Health Care Private Limited has donated Rs 70 lakhs to TTD SV Pranadana Trust. While another company from Tamil Nadu, Vara Future, donated Rs 11 lakhs to the same Trust," said a press release issued by the temple body late on Wednesday.

The cheques for these donations were handed over to TTD additional executive officer Venkaiah Chowdary in Tirumala.

SV Pranadana Trust also encourages research for the treatment of diseases such as chronic renal failure, haemophilia, thalassemia and others. PTI STH ADB