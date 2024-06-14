Two tankers seized for stealing water from Munak canal in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Two tankers were seized for allegedly stealing water from the Munak canal here, police said on Friday.

This comes a day after police began patrolling the Munak canal area to check the activities of the tanker mafia as the water crisis in Delhi worsened.

"We have seized two water tankers for stealing water from the canal. One tanker was seized from 'kacchi sadar' near an agricultural field and the other from D-Block, DSIIDC. We have registered two cases under the Environment Protection Act at Bawana and NIA police stations," a senior police officer said.

The officer said 56 police personnel are guarding the canal in shifts.

According to officials, police teams have set up pickets and are patrolling the 15-kilometre stretch of the canal on the Haryana borders.

The canal enters Delhi from Bawana and reaches the Haiderpur treatment plant.

Teams from Bawana, Narela Industrial Area, Shahbad Dairy and Samaypur Badli police stations have been tasked with patrolling the canal and the nearby areas.