Two Tanzanian nationals arrested in drug trafficking case in Punjab

Kozhikode (Kerala), Mar 14 (PTI) Two Tanzanian nationals, allegedly key operatives in an inter-state drug trafficking network, have been arrested from Punjab in connection with a major drug case in Kerala, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as David Nteme (22) and Atka Haruna (21), are students at a university in Punjab.

Their arrests followed crucial information provided by two individuals previously arrested in a case registered by the Kunnamangalam police, officials said.

The case first came to light with the arrest of Ibrahim Musamil (27), a native of Manjeswaram, Kasaragod, and Abhinav (24), a resident of Velliparamba, Kozhikode, on January 21, police said.

During their interrogation, investigators took them to Bengaluru on February 4 for evidence collection.

A search was conducted at the lodge where the accused had stayed, and details of their associates were gathered. Further scientific investigations led officers to their co-accused, police added.

On February 12, police tracked down Mohammed Shamil, the third accused, in Mysuru and took him into custody near a hotel close to Vrindavan Garden.

Further scrutiny of financial transactions revealed that a large sum of money had been transferred to David Nteme’s bank account. Investigators found that the money was withdrawn in Noida through an account belonging to Atka Haruna, police said.

Following this lead, officers traced the suspects to Phagwara, Punjab, where they were residing as paying guests near their college.

A special investigation team then reached Phagwara and arrested them from their rented accommodation, police said.

Officials further stated that they would verify the claim of one of the accused that he is the son of a judge in Tanzania.

The accused will be produced before the court on Friday, they added.

"A detailed investigation will be conducted after taking them into police custody," police said.

The operation was led by Medical College Assistant Commissioner of Police Umesh A, under the supervision of Kozhikode City Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran, police said.