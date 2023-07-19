Two teacher associations protest Netaji Subhas Open University's 'gag' order

Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) Two teacher associations on Wednesday opposed the order by state-run Netaji Subhas Open University barring its employees to speak to the media or post any comments in social media about the institute without prior consent of the varsity authorities.

In a recent notice, the university said, "Employees are directed not to speak to any kind of press/media/social media on any matter relating to the university without proper permission and authorisation issued in favour of such member in writing by the vice-chancellor." "Any violation or non-compliance of this order, effective from July 14, shall invite disciplinary action as the appropriate authority may deem fit and proper," the varsity said.

Reacting to it, the All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) said it was a "Black Act, which is violative of the right of free speech and freedom of expression under the Indian Constitution." Stating that the order will turn the university into a prison where thoughts are curbed, ABUTA general secretary Goutam Maity said if the "black order" is not repealed, the association will hit the streets in solidarity with the university employees in future." Jadavpur University Teachers Association general secretary Partha Pratim Roy decried the "gag order" and threatened to take out a rally on the JU campus and join outside protests in solidarity.

Netaji Subhas Open University Teachers' Association said in a statement, "We are opposing this kind of order and we are demanding its withdrawal immediately.” A university official said, "It is a routine order and does not go against the university's regulations. Can an employee from other educational institutions comment on the decision of their workplace in social media without being authorised?" PTI SUS MNB