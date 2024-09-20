Two teachers suspended in UP for unauthorised absenteeism

Ballia (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) Two teachers working in government primary schools of the district have been suspended on charge of unauthorised absenteeism, an official said on Friday.

District Basic Education Officer Manish Singh said Assistant Teacher Anurag Kumar, posted in a school in Chilkahar education zone, was suspended after an inquiry was conducted into complaints of his continuous absence during an inspection by the Block Education Officer.

The suspended assistant teacher has been attached to the primary school, Nasratpur and the investigation into the case has been handed over to the Block Education Officer, Muralichhapra.

Another assistant teacher Deepak Kumar Singh, working in a primary school in Sardipur of Rasra education zone, has been suspended on similar grounds.

Durga Prasad Singh, the Block Education Officer of Murlichhapra, has been nominated as the investigating officer to probe the matter. The suspended assistant teacher has been attached to the primary school in Gurgujpur, officials said. PTI COR NAV DV DV