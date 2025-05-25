Two teen boys drown in Bagh river in Gondia

Gondia, May 25 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned in Bagh river in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Sunday morning, an official said.

District Disaster Management Office functionary Rajan Choubey identified the deceased as Krishnakumar Hetram Pardhi (17) and Shubham Bhimrao Kamble (19), both residents of Poketola in Amgaon tehsil.

"The two used to set out early in the morning to exercise as they were preparing for police recruitment. They went for a bath in the river and drowned after failing to gauge the depth of the water. A friend who accompanied them alerted others. The bodies were retrieved by local fisherfolk," he said.

The bodies were handed over to their families after post mortem at the rural hospital in Amgaon, he added.

Amgaon police have registered a case and further probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR BNM