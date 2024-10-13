Two teen boys drown in Zilpi lake in Nagpur

Nagpur, Oct 13 (PTI) Two teenaged boys drowned in Zilpi lake in Nagpur while on an outing with friends, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday and the deceased have been identified as Viresen Vithoba Gajbhiye and Gaurav Liladhar Burde, both 14 years old and students of Class X, the Hingna police station official said.

"The incident took place at 10am after the two entered the lake for a swim. The bodies were recovered with the help of local fishermen," he added. PTI COR BNM