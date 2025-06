Nagpur, Jun 14 (PTI) Two teenage boys drowned in Gorewada lake in Nagpur on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 4:30pm when Satish Deshbhratar and Aniket Bage, both 18, were enjoying a picnic with friends, the Gittikhadan police station official said.

"Despite being warned by the security guard at the spot to not enter, the boys managed to go into the water from a different route. An operation is underway to retrieve the bodies," he said. PTI COR BNM