Two teenage boys making reel on tracks killed as train hits them in MP

Dewas (MP) Dec 23 (PTI) Two teenage boys were killed after being hit by a passenger train while they were making a reel on railway tracks in Dewas city of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, a police official said.

Both the victims, Alok and Sunny Yogi, were 16 years of age. They lost their lives in the incident near Birakhedi railway crossing, Industrial Area police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said.

"People present at the location told us that the two boys had been making a reel for social media on the tracks for a long time. They were hit by the Indore-Bilaspur train," he said.

While the reel was being made, two trains passed simultaneously on two parallel tracks, and the two youths were hit by the Indore-Bilaspur train on one of them, he added.

According to Chaurasia, the bodies of both the boys were sent for postmortem and a detailed investigation into their deaths is underway. PTI HWP MAS NP