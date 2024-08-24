Two teenage girls go missing

Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) Two girls, aged 13 and 14, have been reported missing from Kalyan town of the district for the last two days, a police official said on Saturday.

The girls were last seen around 2:00 pm on August 22 when they left their houses in Yogidham locality to attend tuition, he said.

As they did not return, family members filed a complaint with Khadakpada police station on the same evening, and an FIR was registered under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against unidentified persons. Further probe is on, the official said. PTI COR KRK