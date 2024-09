Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) Two teenage boys travelling on a scooter were killed after it was hit by a container truck on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Thane district in the small hours on Monday, police said.

The deceased teenagers were returning to Bhiwandi city after celebrating Dahi Handi feat when the accident occurred near Vadape village at around 4:30 AM.

The deceased were identified as Khurshid alias Ayan Nazir Ali Ansari, 18, and Ashish Varma, 15. PTI COR NSK