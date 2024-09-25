Two teenage students die of electrocution at govt hostel in MP; officials suspended

Dhar (MP), Sep 25 (PTI) Two teenage tribal students died after getting electrocuted at a government-run hostel in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

The state government on Wednesday suspended the superintendent of the hostel and an assistant commissioner of the Tribal Welfare Department besides ordering probe.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Senior Students Hostel run by the state Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department at Ringnod, some 50 km from the district headquarters, said the official.

"A live electricity wire fell near a water tank. When Vikas and Akash, both aged 17 years, went to fetch water from the tank, they came in contact with it," said assistant commissioner Brijkant Shukla.

They were immediately taken to hospital where doctors declared them dead, he told reporters.

Later in the day, Shukla was suspended.

Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah instructed officials to conduct a through probe and register a First Information Report against those found guilty, said a government release.

He also asked officials to take preventive action at all hostels so that such an incident does not recur.

On the minister's direction, Indore Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh suspended assistant commissioner Brijkant Shukla with immediate effect, the release said.

District collector Priyank Mishra suspended hostel superintendent Bansingh Kannauj.

A show-cause notice was also issued to the Block Education Officer, Sardarpur.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the deceased students' kin, the release said.