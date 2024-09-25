Two teenage students electrocuted in govt-run hostel in MP

Dhar (MP), Sep 25 (PTI) Two teenage tribal students were electrocuted at a government-run hostel in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at the Senior Students' Hostel run by the state Scheduled Caste Welfare Department at Ringnod, some 50 kms from the district headquarters, he said.

The department's Assistant Commissioner Brijkant Shukla said, "Due to some fault, a live electricity wire fell near a water tank at the hostel. When two students, identified as Vikas and Akash, both aged 17 years, went to fetch some water from the tank, they came in contact with the live wire." They were immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident based on the investigation, he said. PTI COR ADU NP