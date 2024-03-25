Two teenagers die after their motorcycle hits tree in UP

Ballia (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) Two teenagers, allegedly in an inebriated condition, died when their speeding motorcycle rammed into a tree here on Monday afternoon, police said.

Advertisment

The accident occurred near Brahmain village under the Sukhpura police station area when the driver lost control of the motorcycle, they said.

The deceased were identified as Rahul (18) and Sushil Gupta (19), police said.

Station House Officer, Sukhpura police station, Yogendra Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

He said the two youths were in an inebriated condition at the time of the accident. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV