Two teenagers drown in Cauvery at Srirangapatna

Mandya (Karnataka), Jun 13 (PTI) Two teenagers from Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu drowned near Nimishamba Devi Temple at Ganjam in Srirangapatna on Thursday.

Vishal (19) and Rohan (17), residents of Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu respectively, had gone to Srirangapatna.

Seeing the Cauvery river flowing next to the Nimishamba Devi Temple, the decided to take a dip.

Because of monsoon, the flow of the river has increased.

Though they did not know swimming, they went into the deep water and this led to both of them drowning.