Two teenagers drown in water-filled pit at mine in MP

Neemuch, Sep 29 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned in a water-filled pit in a mine in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Suwakheda under the Jawad police station limits, sub-inspector T R Chouhan of Jawad police station said.

One of the victims, Rahul Nayak (17), had come to the pit with his sister to wash clothes when he slipped and started drowning, he said.

After the boy's sister raised the alarm, Tina Bheel (16), who was bathing nearby, reached there to rescue the boy, but both drowned in the process, he said.

The police subsequently reached the spot and fished out the bodies, the official said.

He said the police recorded the statement of the deceased boy's sister and registered a case.