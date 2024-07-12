Two teenagers drown in Yamuna in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned in the Yamuna river here when they along with their two other friends had gone to take a bath, officials said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Dev (17) and Shivam (17), both residents of Alipur, they said.

A PCR call was received at the Alipur police station on Thursday evening regarding drowning of the boys in the Yamuna river, said a senior police officer.

The officer further said a police team reached the spot near the Dahisra border and it was found that four teenagers had gone to the Yamuna river for swimming. Dev, Shivam, Gopal and Kunal were swimming when Dev and Shivam ventured deep into the water and went missing after some time, said the officer.

"The other two boys, along with local residents, attempted to find them but were unsuccessful leading them to call the police. A team comprising eight divers and the fire brigade was deployed to search for the bodies of Dev and Shivam.

According to the police, the bodies of both the boys were recovered on Thursday. PTI BM BM MNK MNK