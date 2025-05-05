Two teenagers drown while bathing in dam in Kerala's Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), May 5 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned while bathing in a check dam in Valad, in this north Kerala district, on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Christi Bineesh (13) and Ajin Binu (15), both residents of the Kulathada hamlet.

The incident occurred when five children went to bathe in the check dam across the Valadu Puzha river in the evening.

Three of them were rescued by residents, police added.

Although the other two were rushed to a nearby hospital, doctors were unable to save their lives.

The bodies were later shifted to Mananthavady Medical College for post-mortem examination, police added.