Two teenagers feared drowned in Ganga River in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) Two teenagers are feared drowned after they ventured into deep waters while bathing in the Ganga river here and were swept away by the currents, police said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agrawal, the incident took place in the Gopiganj police station area when Ram Kumar Vishwakarma (17), Rishi Kumar Vishwakarma (18) and Rahul Vishwakarma (17) went to bathe in the river.

While bathing, all three ventured into deep water and began to drown. Local boatmen managed to rescue Ram Kumar, but Rahul and Rishi were swept away by the strong current and have been missing since, Agrawal said.

Despite efforts by local divers, the two could not be traced.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was called to the spot around 4 pm and the rescue operations are underway, officials added.