Two teenagers killed as car rams into motorcycle in outernorth Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Two teenagers were killed after a car allegedly rammed into their motorcycle while they were on their way to attend a marriage on Bawana Road in outer north Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Yashodan (18), a resident of Shahbad Dairy, and Ansh (18), a resident of Sector 35, Rohini, they said, adding that they were students.

The accident occurred around 11.40 pm when the car coming from the Bawana side allegedly hit the motorcycle, the police said.

Both were shifted to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital and later referred to BSA Hospital, where they were declared dead, a senior police officer said.

Six occupants of the car were also taken to MV Hospital for treatment. The car driver was identified as Akash (22), a resident of Shahbad Dairy, who works at an online e-commerce platform. He has been referred to RML Hospital for further medical care, the police said.

The police said that based on the spot inspection, medico-legal case reports and the circumstances, a prima facie case of rash and negligent driving was made out. An FIR under Sections 281(1) (Rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the BNS was registered.

The crime team inspected the accident site and took photographs. Both vehicles involved in the collision have been seized, the police said.

Further investigation is underway, including a detailed mechanical inspection of the vehicles and verification of the sequence of events through CCTV footage in the area, the police added. PTI SSJ MNK MNK