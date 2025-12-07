Two teenagers killed in motorcycle-truck collision in UP's Mau

Mau (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) Two teenagers were killed in a motorcycle-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Mau, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 12 am on Saturday in Mewadi village under Haldharpur area when, the victims Adarsh Gupta (17) and Alok Giri (18) were returning home from a birthday party, they said.

While trying to overtake the truck, their motorcycle went out of control and rammed into the rear of the vehicle, killing both on the spot, Haldharpur SHO Jitendra Kumar said.

According to locals, the two were close friends and studied in the same school and coaching centre.

An FIR has been registered in this regard on the basis of a complaint filed by the victims' families.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, the police added.