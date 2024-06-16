Two teenagers killed in Odisha mishap

Berhampur (Odisha) June 16 (PTI) Two teenagers were killed when a car collided with their motorcycle in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The deceased were identified as Alok Gouda (19) and Nirakar Gouda (18), both hailing from Bharasha village, police added.

Police said the accident took place at Nirmaljhara under Khallikote police station limits when the two were on their way to their village from Mukundapur.

Locals took them to Khallikote community health centre where doctors declared them dead.